Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Eaton by 69.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

