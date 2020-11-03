Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 637 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $52,504,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

