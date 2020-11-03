Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of CVS opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.