GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

GEAGY stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

