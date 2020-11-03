General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after acquiring an additional 958,460 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 671,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

