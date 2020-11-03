Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

GNCA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.39 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.