Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 379,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 44.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.