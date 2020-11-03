Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

