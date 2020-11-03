GeoPark (GPRK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect GeoPark to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. The firm has a market cap of $410.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.