German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of GABC opened at $31.11 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $824.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.82.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Insiders have acquired 1,230 shares of company stock worth $33,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

