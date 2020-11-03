GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GFL Environmental stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

