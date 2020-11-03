Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 19.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 27.0% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 813,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

