Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

