Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after buying an additional 514,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.