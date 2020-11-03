Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

