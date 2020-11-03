Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glatfelter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Glatfelter will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.