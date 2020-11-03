GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Upgraded to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,792.69 ($23.42).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,347.20 ($17.60) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,429.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,563.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

