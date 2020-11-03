GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.