Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $586.94 million, a PE ratio of 158.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.