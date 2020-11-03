Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GLUU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.09 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $16,167,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $13,352,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Glu Mobile by 129.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $7,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

