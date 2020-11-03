Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GOL opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $967.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

