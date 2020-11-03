GoldFund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market cap of $99,372.94 and approximately $60.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001448 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003507 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

