Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSHD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $2,777,854.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $36,957,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,783 shares of company stock worth $41,902,429 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 154.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.