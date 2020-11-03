Graft Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Graft has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Graft has a total market cap of $59,870.23 and $17.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00875787 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

