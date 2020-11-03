Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

GHM has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Graham has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,345,000.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Graham by 283.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 53,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 14.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

