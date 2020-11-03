Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (GC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) to post earnings of C($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter.

Get Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) stock opened at C$23.50 on Tuesday. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

In related news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,625. Also, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$483,278.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,821.75.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.