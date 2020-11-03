Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million.

Shares of GWB opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

