Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPRE stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.03. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,415 shares of company stock worth $421,300. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

