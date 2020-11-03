Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.15%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

