Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grifols from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.22 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Grifols by 47.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grifols by 23.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Grifols by 50.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

