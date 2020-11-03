Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 352 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

