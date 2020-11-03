Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 2,700 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 91,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 62,994 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,278 shares of company stock valued at $38,625,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

