Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 274.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

