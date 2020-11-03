Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $327,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

