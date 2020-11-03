Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 136.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.