Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $293.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $304.57.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

