Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 1,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

