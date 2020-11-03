Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 2,410 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 39,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

