Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 897.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

