Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,579,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 151,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 269.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 170.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

