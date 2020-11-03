Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,751,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 966,939 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

