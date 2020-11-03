Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

