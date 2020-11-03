Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.