Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

