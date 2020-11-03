Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $513.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

