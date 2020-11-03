Head to Head Review: HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and HollyFrontier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% HollyFrontier -1.11% 6.41% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and HollyFrontier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.22 HollyFrontier $17.49 billion 0.18 $772.39 million $4.90 3.92

HollyFrontier has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. HollyFrontier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HollyFrontier has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunoco and HollyFrontier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 2 6 0 2.75 HollyFrontier 2 6 6 0 2.29

Sunoco presently has a consensus target price of $27.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. HollyFrontier has a consensus target price of $33.08, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Given HollyFrontier’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HollyFrontier is more favorable than Sunoco.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. HollyFrontier pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HollyFrontier pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HollyFrontier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of HollyFrontier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HollyFrontier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HollyFrontier beats Sunoco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, and paving contractors or manufacturers, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates 5 refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company also owns and operates vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Its refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation produces base oils and other specialized lubricant products; and owns and operates logistic assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

