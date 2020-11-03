Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HR stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

