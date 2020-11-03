Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of HSII opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

