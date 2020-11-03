Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

