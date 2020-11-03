Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $547.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 738,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 250,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 52,937 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.